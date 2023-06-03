Chaucer’s Books to host a ‘Read With Pride’ event

SANTA BARBARA — Chaucer’s Books will host Miss Angel for its Read With Pride event.

There will be a story time reading of “Julian is a Mermaid” as well as other select children’s books at 2 p.m. June 10 at the store, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

With a diverse library of books that focus on kindness, self-love, empathy and inclusion that also features a wide range of LGBTQ+ children’s books, Miss Angel’s goal is to create a safe and encouraging space for everyone. She is an author, an elementary school educator and a curriculum consultant with a master’s in education. She devotes her time reading to young audiences, performing and dancing throughout her hometown of Santa Barbara.

“Julian is a Mermaid” is a picture book written and illustrated by Jessica Love and was the 2019 winner of the Stonewall Book Award.

If you would like more information on this event, visit www.chaucersbooks.com.

— Annika Bahnsen