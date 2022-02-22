Chaucer’s Books to host author event with UCSB Professor Emeritus Charles Li



COURTESY PHOTOS

UCSB Professor Emeritus Charles Li is the author of “The Turbulent Sea: Passage to a New World.”

On Thursday, March 10th, at 6 p.m., Chaucer’s Books will host author and UCSB Professor Emeritus Charles Li to discuss and sign his memoir “The Turbulent Sea: Passage to A New World.”

“The Turbulent Sea” is a sequel to his first memoir “The Bitter Sea: Coming of Age in China Before Mao,” an account of the first 20 years of his life The Turbulent Sea is an account of his escape to America and the shocking and cruel racism that he not only endured personally, but observed nationwide.

His dreams of a free and fair America came in stark contrast with law enforcement, local government and even his peers whose permissive sexual mores and disregard for outsiders leaves young Charles with a heartbreaking feeling of disappointment and loneliness. As was the case with many immigrants, his challenges included staying on top of his class while struggling financially. He couldn’t even afford a winter coat in the midst of Maine’s brutal winter storms and heartbreakingly, no one seemed to notice or care.

Dr. Li became more involved in the antiwar movement and became a dissent among his cohorts because he held the view that Mao was the opposite of a revolutionary hero. Dr. Li is persecuted by the American law enforcement and immigration authorities, despite his pacifist and law-abiding protests.

Dr. Li’s intellectual and psychological journey at Bowdoin College, Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, is triumphant as he finds a group of talented friends who provide, at last, an opportunity for the love and care that eluded him for so long.

Riveting, witty and illuminating, The Turbulent Sea is also an unconventional history of America’s 1960s from the perspective of a brilliant, quintessential outsider.

Dr. Li is Emeritus Professor of Linguistics and former Dean of the Graduate Division (1989-2006) at UCSB.

– Katherine Zehnder