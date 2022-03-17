Chaucer’s Books to host author Leah Thomas

COURTESY PHOTO

Leah Thomas

SANTA BARBARA — Chaurcer’s Books will host an in-store book signing with local author Leah Thomas at 6 p.m. March 28.

Ms. Thomas is an activist who coined the term “intersectional environmentalist” for the next generation of environmentalists looking to create meaningful, inclusive and sustainable change.

Her book, “The Intersectional Environmentalist,” examines the link between environmentalism, racism, and privilege. The book is intended to promote awareness that saving the earth involves uplifting the voices of the planet’s people — especially those most often unheard, according to a news release.

According to the news release, Ms. Thomas shows how black people, indigenous people and people of color in general are unequally and unfairly impacted by environmental injustices. Additionally she argues that the fight for the planet lies in tandem to the fight for civil rights and that one can’t exist without the other.

Chaucer’s Books is located at 3321 State St., Santa Barbara. It’s in Loreto Plaza.

For more information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com.

— Katherine Zehnder