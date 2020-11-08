Chaucer’s Books to host NBC/MSNBC correspondent



NBC/MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff will be discussing his book about the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border at Chaucer’s Books Virtual Author Discussions.

SANTA BARBARA — In another segment of Chaucer’s Books Virtual Author Discussions, NBC/MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff will discuss his book “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy” with author, professor and UCSB Chicano Studies department chair Ralph Armbruster-Sandoval.

The Zoom discussion will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and is open to the public.

The New York Times bestseller investigates the Trump administration’s separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mr. Soboroff spent two years reporting on the issue, covering it at the border in Texas, California and Arizona. He spoke with administration officials in Washington, D.C. and visited the detention facilities.

He received the 2019 Walter Cronkite Award for Individual Achievement by a National Journalist and the 2019 Hillman Prize for Broadcast Journalism for his reporting on the child-separation policy.

In addition, the reporter appeared on “Today,” “Morning Joe,” “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and many more.

To attend the Zoom discussion, visit this link: zoom.us/j/91539688738.

— Grayce McCormick