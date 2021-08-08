Chaucer’s chats with ‘Subpar Parks’ author





Amber Share wrote and illustrated “Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors,” which features images such as her humorous look at views.

Chaucer’s Books will conduct a virtual author chat with Amber Share, author and illustrator of “Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors,” at 6 p.m. Aug. 18.

“Subpar Parks,” both on the popular Instagram page and in this humorous and informative book, combines two things that seem like they might not work together yet somehow harmonize perfectly: beautiful illustrations and informative and amusing text celebrating each national park paired with the one-star reviews disappointed tourists have left online.

Millions of visitors each year enjoy Glacier National Park, but for one visitor, it was simply “Too cold for me!”

Another saw the mind-boggling vistas of Bryce Canyon as “Too spiky!” Never mind the person who visited the thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park and left thinking, “Save yourself some money, boil some water at home.”

Ms. Share is an illustrator and graphic designer based in Raleigh, N.C. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2010 with a degree in advertising and a minor in art.

After several years as a professional graphic designer working on hand-lettering and illustration on the side, she left her job in graphic design to pursue illustration full time.

An avid hiker and backpacker, she spends a lot of time in local, state and national parks, which inspired this project and this book, which costs $22 and is available at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St.

For more information, call 805-682-6787 or email info@chaucersbooks.com.

