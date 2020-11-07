Chaucer’s to feature suspense writer

Chaucer’s Books will present a virtual author discussion with suspense writer Joe Ide, who is noted for his “IQ” series, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

Mr. Ide is an American crime fiction writer of Japanese-American descent who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, which he uses as the setting for a series of crime novels that feature his recurring young Sherlockian protagonist, Isaiah Quintabe.

As a child, his favorite books were the Sherlock Holmes stories written by Arthur Conan Doyle. The idea that a person could face the world and vanquish enemies with just his intelligence fascinated him.

Mr. Ide went on to earn a graduate degree and had several careers before writing his debut novel, “IQ,” which was inspired by his early experiences and love of Sherlock.

For the Chaucer discussion, Mr. Ide will talk about the series, which released “High Five” earlier this year. The next installment is “Smoke,” scheduled for release in February.

In “High Five,” IQ is back and working a case that involves juggling more personalities than he expected in Christiana, the daughter of the biggest arms dealer on the West Coast.

She has five radically different personalities, including a naive beautiful shopkeeper, an obnoxious drummer in a rock band and a wanton seductress.

An adaptation of the series will be produced by rapper Snoop Dogg.

To join Chaucer’s Virtual Author Discussion with Joe Ide at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, click on zoom.us/j/96312615467 to join the webinar

or open up the Zoom app and type in the webinar ID: 963 1261 5467.

— Marilyn McMahon