Chaucer’s to hold virtual talk about winemakers

Chaucer’s Books will hold a virtual author discussion at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 with the author and photographer of “Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County.”

Renowned photojournalist Macduff Everton and writer Matthew Kettmann will join Winemaker of the Year Greg Brewer to discuss the book.

The 632-page “Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County” explores the region’s winemakers, vineyards and wineries, and features nearly 1,000 images taken by Mr. Everton.

In addition, Mr. Kettman, who began covering Santa Barbara’s wine scene 20 years ago, provides 100 in-depth profiles, including essays on the history of the region, a study of its unique geography and analysis of important trends.

The book serves as an engaging, personal snapshot of the wine region during a critical period in its existence, with deeply reported portraits of both pioneers and newer generations of winemakers.

For information on the event, visit chaucersbooks.com/event/vines-vision-winemakers-santa-barbara-county.

For the link to the webinar, click zoom.us/j/94529051854.

