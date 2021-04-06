Chaucer’s to host author Bonnie Tsui

COURTESY PHOTO

Author Bonnie Tsui will be joining Chaucer’s Books for a virtual launch of the paperback of edition of “Why We Swim” on April 13.

SANTA BARBARA — Chaucer’s Books will welcome author Bonnie Tsui April 13 for a virtual launch of the paperback edition of her book “Why We Swim.”

The session is set for 5:30 p.m.

The book explores why humans swim and features stories of Olympic Champions, Japanese samurai swimmers and an Icelandic fisherman who survived a six-hour swim after a shipwreck.

Ms. Tsui presents an international look at what propels a person’s desire to swim.

“Bonnie Tsui, a swimmer herself, dives into the deep from the San Francisco Bay to the South China Sea, investigating what seduces us to water, despite its dangers, and why we come back to it again and again,” a news release said. “She offers an immersive, unforgettable, and eye-opening perspective on swimming — and of human behavior itself.”

After initially launching in April 2020, “Why We Swim” received high praise from The New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times. It is also one of Time’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2020.

For more information on the Chaucer’s event, visit chaucersbooks.com/event/bonnie-tsui-why-we-swim-paperback-release-caitlin-roper.

— Madison Hirneisen