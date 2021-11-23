Chaucer’s to host author Rick Ridgeway



COURTESY PHOTO

Chaucer’s is hosting author Rick Ridgeway.

Chaucer’s Books will host author and adventurer Rick Ridgeway in a virtual talk at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

Mr. Ridgeway’s latest book is his personal memoir, “Life Lived Wild, Adventures at the Edge of the Map.”

Mr. Ridgeway said he has spent more than five years of his life sleeping in tents. “And most of that in small tents pitched in the world’s most remote regions,” Mr. Ridgeway said.

One of his most important lessons learned in his adventures is “to distinguish matters of consequence from matters of inconsequence.”

Many of his adventures have been and continue to be significant accomplishments including: the first American ascent of K2; the first direct coast-to-coast traverse of Borneo; the first crossing on foot of a 300-mile corner of Tibet so remote it has not been seen by any outsider.

However, Mr. Ridgeway prefers the quiet surprises such as encountering butterflies at 23,000 feet on K2.

What really comes through best in “Life Lived Wild,” though, are his fellow travelers.

There’s Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, and Doug Tompkins, best known for co-founding The North Face but better remembered for his conservation throughout South America.

Some companions don’t make the return journey. Rick treats them all with candor and straightforward tenderness. And through their commitments to protecting the wild places they shared, he discovers his own.

Mr. Ridgeway’s memoir is the latest in his already numerous publications including “Seven Summits,” “The Shadow of Kilmanjaro” and “The Big Open.”

To attend this virtual event, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/89852613249.

To watch this event on YouTube, go to youtube.com/channel/UCRVxV4ZOqkmnBj8TvT25NFQ.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com