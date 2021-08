COURTESY PHOTOS

Britta Kaye, author of “Lobstah Garden,” will be featured in a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk Saturday.

Chaucer’s Books’ Britta Kaye will talk with Alli Brydon, author of “Lobstah Garden,” during a virtual chat at 1 p.m. Saturday.

To watch this program, go to zoom.us/j/96292295740.

For event information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com/event/chaucers-chats-childrens-author-alli-brydon-lobstah-gahden.

— Dave Mason