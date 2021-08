COURTESY PHOTO

Chris C. Funk, author of “Drought, Flood, Fire” will speak during a virtual Chaucer’s talk Aug. 24.

Chaucer’s Books will host local author Chris C. Funk for an online talk at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.

He is the author of “Drought, Flood, Fire.”

To attend this virtual event, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/85433014902.

For more information, go to chaucersbooks.com/event/chaucers-discussion-chris-funk-drought-flood-fire-how-climate-change-contributes-catastrophes

— Dave Mason