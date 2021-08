COURTESY PHOTO

Rodney Chow, author of “American as Apple Pie,” will speak during a virtual Chaucer’s talk Aug. 25.

Rodney Chow, who has sold his fruit for years at local farmers’ markets, will be featured during a virtual Chaucer’s talk at 7 p.m. Aug. 25.

The popular farmer has written his autobiography, titled “American as Apple Pie.”

To attend this virtual event, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85937442803.

For more information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com/event/chaucers-virtual-chat-local-author-rodney-chow-american-apple-pie.

— Dave Mason