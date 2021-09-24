Chaucer’s to host former poet laureates



COURTESY PHOTOS

David Starkey will read from his monster, “Dance, You Monster, to My Soft Song” during a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk Oct. 5.

Two former Santa Barbara poet laureates will be part of a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

They are David Starkey, who was the poet laureate in 2009-11, and Paul Willis, who served in the same role in 2011-13.

Mr. Starkey will read from his book “Dance, You Monster, to My Soft Song.” Dr. Willis will read from his book, “Somewhere to Follow.”



Paul Willis, who wrote “Somewhere to Follow,” will read from his book during the Chaucer’s Books program.

Mr. Starkey is founding director of the Creative Writing Program at Santa Barbara City College and publisher and co-editor of Gunpowder Press.

Dr. Willis is an English professor at Westmont College.

To view the event, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/83082532028.

To see the event on YouTube, go to youtube.com/channel/UCRVxV4ZOqkmnBj8TvT25NFQ.

For more information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com.

— Dave Mason