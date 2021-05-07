Chaucer’s to host Jessica Anya Blau



COURTESY PHOTOS

Anya Blau will discuss her book “Mary Jane” during a virtual Chaucer’s talk May 17.

Jessica Anya Blau, author of “Mary Jane” (2021, $27.99), and fellow author Joanna Rakoff will participate in a Chaucer’s Book virtual discussion at 7 p.m. May 17.

“Mary Jane” is described as a “funny, wise and tender novel about a 14-year-old girl’s coming of age in 1970s Baltimore, caught between her straight-laced family and the progressive family she nannies for — who happen to be secretly hiding a famous rock star and his movie star wife for the summer.”

Ms. Blau, born in Boston and raised in Southern California, has had her novels featured on NBC’s “Today,” CNN, NPR and in Cosmo, Vanity Fair, Bust, Time Out, Oprah Summer Reads and other publications.

In addition, Ms. Rakoff wrote Goldberg prize-winning “A Fortunate Age” and saw her international bestselling memoir “My Salinger Year” adapted as a movie starring Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley. The film was released March 5.

To attend the virtual event, visit tinyurl.com/3e6u886w. In addition, “Mary Jane” can be preordered at chaucersbooks.com/book/9780063052291.

— Grayce McCormick