Chaucer’s to present author of young adult books

Sharon Cameron, author of “The Light in Hidden Places,” will be featured during a virtual Chaucer’s talk on Oct. 12.

Sharon Cameron, author of acclaimed young adult books, will discuss her latest one, "The Light In Hidden Places," at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 during a virtual talk hosted by Chaucer's books.

Chaucer’s staff member Suzanne Rorick will talk to Ms. Cameron about the book, which is recommended by movie star Reese Witherspoon’s YA Book Club.

To watch the free program, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/84951871967.

To watch it on YouTube, go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCRVxV4ZOqkmnBj8TvT25NFQ.

Ms. Cameron’s “The Light in Hidden Place” is a thriller set in 1946.

Eva is leaving behind the rubble of Berlin for the streets of New York City, where she continues to hold the key to a deadly secret: Project Bluebird. “It’s a horrific experiment of the concentration camps, capable of tipping the balance of world power,” according to a news release. “Both the Americans and the Soviets want Bluebird, and it is something that neither should ever be allowed to possess.”

But Eva isn’t interested in power. She has come to the U.S. to bring an escaped Nazi to justice.

The author made her writing debut with “The Dark Unwinding,” which was awarded the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators’ Sue Alexander Award for Most Promising New Work and the SCBWI Crystal Kite Award. It was named a YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults selection. Ms. Cameron is also the author of its sequel, “A Spark Unseen”; “Rook,” which was selected as an Indiebound Indie Next List Top 10 selection, a YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults selection and a Parents’ Choice gold medalist; and “The Forgetting,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and an Indie Next Pick of the List selection.

Ms. Cameron also wrote the companion novel for “The Forgetting” — “The Knowing.”

For more information, go to chaucersbooks.com/event/virtual-author-discussion-celebrated-ya-author-sharon-cameron-bluebird.

