Chaucer’s to present ‘Facing the Mountain’ author

Daniel James Brown will discuss his latest book, “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” at 6 p.m. June 7 during a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk.

“Facing the Mountain” (Viking, $30) discusses Japanese Americans who fought for the Allies during World War II.

The book is based on Mr. Brown’s extensive interviews with the families of the protagonists as well as deep archival research.

“Facing the Mountain” portrays the journey of the four Japanese-American families and their sons — Gordon Hirabayashi, Rudy Tokiwa, Fred Shiosaki and Kats Miho.

One demonstrated his courage as a resister. The other three volunteered for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and displayed their courage on the battlefields of France, Germany and Italy, where they were asked to do the near impossible in often suicidal missions.

To view the free program featuring Mr. Brown, click on

zoom.us/j/95853561255.

Mr. Brown is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Boys in the Boat,” “The Indifferent Stars Above” and “Under a Flaming Sky.” He has taught writing at San Jose State University and Stanford University. He lives outside Seattle.

For more information, go to danieljamesbrown.com.

— Dave Mason