Chaucer’s to present Highlights editor

Christine French Cully

Chaucer’s Books will present Christine French Cully, the editor-in-chief of Highlights magazine, during a virtual author talk at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

Ms. Cully has compiled letters, emails, drawing and poems from the magazine’s 75-year-history for the book “Dear Highlights.” The book shows a child’s-eye view of events varying from the pandemic to 9/11, the Challenger disaster and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

To view the author’s free talk, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/82003002106.

For more information, go to www.chaucerbooks.com.

— Dave Mason