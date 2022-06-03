Chaucer’s to present poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle

COURTESY PHOTOS

Former Santa Barbara poet laureate will discuss her book “Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem” Sunday at Chaucer’s.



SANTA BARBARA — Acclaimed poet and author Sojourner Kincaid Rolle will discuss her latest book “Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St.

The poet’s emotional, evocative free verse traces the solemnity and celebration of Juneteenth from its 1865 origin in Galveston, Texas, to contemporary observances all over the U.S. Juneteenth is seen as an ode to the strength of black Americans and a call to remember and honor a holiday whose importance reverberates far beyond the borders of Texas.

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle is a poet, playwright and environmental educator. She was the poet laureate of Santa Barabara.

The talk is the Santa Barbara store’s third Almost Summer Sundays event.

For more information, go to chaucersbooks.com.

— Katherine Zehnder