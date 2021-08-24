Chaucer’s to present ‘Seeing Ghosts’ author

ARIEL ZAMBELICH PHOTO

Kat Chow, author of “Seeing Ghosts,” will talk with writer Larissa Pham during a free virtual Chaucer’s Books program at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.

To watch the talk, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/82926821689.

“Seeing Ghosts” explores grief and the search for meaning as seen through the eyes of three generations of Ms. Chow’s Chinese-American family.

COURTESY PHOTO

Ms. Chow is a former NPR reporter, and her work has appeared in publications such as The New York Times Magazine and The Atlantic and on RadioLab.

“Kat Chow has always been unusually fixated on death,” according to a news release. “She worried constantly about her parents dying — especially her mother. A vivacious and mischievous woman, Kat’s mother made a morbid joke that would haunt her for years to come: When she died, she’d like to be stuffed and displayed in Kat’s future apartment in order to always watch over her.

“After her mother dies unexpectedly from cancer, Kat, her sisters, and their father are plunged into a debilitating, lonely grief,” according to the news release. “With a distinct voice that is wry and heartfelt, Kat weaves together a story of the fallout of grief that follows her extended family as they emigrate from China and Hong Kong to Cuba and America, the ‘Seeing Ghosts’ asks what it means to reclaim and tell your family’s story: Is writing an exorcism or is it its own form of preservation?

“The result is an extraordinary new contribution to the literature of the American family, and a provocative and transformative meditation on who we become facing loss.”

Ms. Chow is one of Pop Culture Happy Hour’s fourth chairs. She’s received a residency fellowship from the Millay Colony and was an inaugural recipient of the Yi Dae Up fellowship at the the Jack Jones Literary Arts Retreat.

Ms. Pham is an artist and writer in Brooklyn. Her essays and criticism have appeared in The Nation, the Paris Review Daily, Guernica, Bookforum, and elsewhere. She is the author of the novella “Fantasian” and the essay collection, “Pop Song.”

For more information, go to chaucerbooks.com.

— Dave Mason