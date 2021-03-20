Chaucer’s to present zoo book author

Dori Edwards will read from her book, “Monty’s Marvelous Adventures,” inspired by a penguin at the Santa Barbara Zoo, at 3:30 p.m. March 28 during a Chaucer’s Virtual Author Discussion.

A special guest, who’s bound to be a hit with kids and their parents, will join the author later during the talk.

To attend the Zoom event, go to zoom.us/j/91845126539.

For event information,click at www.chaucersbooks.com/event/virtual-author-discussion-author-dori-edwards-montys-marvelous-adventures-special-guest.

— Dave Mason