Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd.

In April, Mr. Chauvin was found guilty on three counts — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — after the former officer knelt on Mr. Floyd’s neck during an arrest in May 2020.

Under Minnesota law, Mr. Chauvin will be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence, which equates to about 15 years. He will then be eligible for supervised release for the remainder of his sentence.

Presiding Judge Peter Cahill said Mr. Chauvin’s case warranted a harsher sentence because he “abused his position of trust or authority” and treated Mr. Floyd “with particular cruelty.” The judge added that Mr. Chauvin “remained indifferent to Mr. Floyd’s pleas even as Mr. Floyd was begging for his life and obviously terrified by the knowledge that he was going to die.”

“Mr. Chauvin’s prolonged restraint of Mr. Floyd was also much longer and more painful than the typical scenario in a second-degree or third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter case,” Mr. Cahill wrote in a 22-page memorandum.

During the sentencing, members of Mr. Floyd’s family delivered multiple victim impact statements, including his 7-year-old daughter Gianna. Terrance Floyd, one of Mr. Floyd’s brothers, asked the judge to issue the maximum sentence.

Mr. Chauvin also spoke during the sentencing, offering condolences to the Floyd family.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com