CHAVEZ, Dorothy Louise (Harmon)

Dec 14th, 1954 – July 8th, 2022

A vibrant, free spirit, Dorothy was a force of nature, she followed the fun, loved Rock and Roll, motorcycles, and the beach. She enjoyed camping trips at Red Rock, participating in neighborhood and beach clean ups, traveling to visit family in Australia, taking long walks with her great-granddaughter, and caring for her beloved cat, Pink. She had an impressive collection of frog figurines and sea shells and nurtured many houseplants on her porch. You could often find her sporting her natural wavy locks, always effortlessly cool in denim jeans and lots of silver and turquoise jewelry. She had a laugh that was hardy and infectious, she kept the phrase, “Far out” alive far beyond its mainstream use and her hospitality and giving nature were unending. She lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, 5 grandchildren, and great-granddaughter as well as a large extended family, who will always cherish and celebrate her life.