Chavez, Jaramillo named top administrators

LOMPOC — Brian Jaramillo and Carmen Chavez, of the Lompoc Unified School District, have been named Outstanding Administrators for Region 13, which includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Mr. Jaramillo was recognized as the Outstanding Special Education Administrator of the Year. He serves as the executive director in education services for the district, according to a news release.

“Brian is calm, thoughtful, and approaches every situation with an eye for equity,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. “Brian is an advocate for kids and works to ensure all students receive an education that meets their needs and provides them opportunities for their future beyond school.”

Ms. Chavez, principal at Hapgood Elementary School, was named the Association of California School Administrators Elementary Principal of the Year. She was also recognized during the virtual celebration for her work as a site administrator.

“Carmen has made the dream of dual-immersion a reality for LUSD. She has helped our dual-immersion programs expand so they are not at the secondary level as well,” Bree Valla, deputy superintendent, said in a statement. “She is an advocate for dual-immersion education at the local and state level. Carmen is a champion for kids.”

Each of the administrators was recognized during a virtual celebration and were able to donate $100 to the charity of their choice. Ms. Chavez selected the United Boys & Girls Club and Mr. Jaramillo donated his to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

— Mitchell White