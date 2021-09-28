Checking car seats

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAaron Nevarez, 3, plays with his new car seat during a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check-up event Saturday at the Franklin Neighborhood Center in Santa Barbara. The check-up was coordinated by the Santa Barbara area office of the California Highway Patrol, which partnered with the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, four of five car seats are installed improperly. Car seats are ready to be installed properly at Saturday’s event. Volunteer Ray Holguin Navarro, far left, helps them with their new car seat. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Lobero Theatre announces busy schedule next post Solvang Theaterfest receives $400,000 grant Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.