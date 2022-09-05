Cheerleaders to offer Youth Cheer Clinic

SANTA MARIA — The Pioneer Valley High School Cheerleaders will be holding a Youth Cheer Clinic and Performance for grades K-8 from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 11.

The future cheerleaders will then have a chance to join the varsity team for a performance on the football field at halftime when the Panthers play Morro Bay on Sept. 15.

The Lady Panthers plan to teach the youngsters cheers, chants, stunts and dances. Participants are encouraged to dress in PV colors: teal, black and white. They should also wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a snack. The snack bar will be available with drinks, snacks and pizza.

“The Panther cheerleaders are excited to share their love of cheerleading with youth in our community and inspire young people to participate when they attend high school,’’ said Shawna Perez, Panther cheerleader coach.

The cost is $40, and youngsters must pre-register with the QR code on the flier through the PVHS Webstore.

— Marilyn McMahon