Local mixologists create cocktails for summer season

The Lark: Game of Wits

131 Anacapa St.; 805-284-0370



Celebrate Santa Barbara’s silent film history with Game of Wits. This cocktail contains artichoke and sage-infused Cutler’s gin, lemon and Cynar amaro. Named after a classic Flying A Studio film, it’s an exciting combination of brightness and complexity.

“The inspiration for the ingredients comes from the vernal season. Pairing the vegetal characteristics of artichoke with the herbal flavors of sage just felt right. Adding fresh lemon and cynar gave those already herbal/vegetal flavors brightness and rich complexity. The drink is meant to highlight the end of spring and offer a refreshing hello to the coming summer season.”

Natalia Farfan ALI BECK PHOTOS



Pearl Social: Lunar Fruit

131 Anacapa St., Suite B; 805-284-0380



Lunar fruit is a bright and creative twist on a Ramos Gin Fizz featuring black currant purée, coconut milk, egg white, lemon and gin, garnished with mint and coconut shavings.

“My inspiration for Lunar Fruit was the classic Gin Fizz and giving it a fun and bright twist. The black currant is an interesting fruit to use because farmers were banned from growing it at one point in history. Black currants attracted a fungus that killed off one of the more used woods for lumber at the time.”

Jason Barrow

Acme Hospitality’s bar team has designed a new menu of hand-crafted cocktails, reflecting the change of season in Santa Barbara County.

Five fresh cocktails include Game of Wits, Lunar Fruit, Rouge Rendezvous, Florecer and the Kalimotxo.

All new seasonal drinks are priced from $12 to $18.

The bar team is led by Maximilian Hill and includes Natalia Farfan (The Lark), Mr. Hill and Jason Barrow (Pearl Social), Juliette Denis (Santa Barbara Wine Collective), Gerardo Ibarra (Loquita) and Jorge Baez (La Paloma Café),

La Paloma: Florecer

702 Anacapa St.; 805-966-7029



Meaning, ‘to bloom,’ the Florecer cocktail is a beautiful blend of vodka, elderflower liqueur, lavender, lemon and cava. It is the perfect summertime cocktail to enjoy while gathering with friends and family on the garden patio at La Paloma.

“This summertime cocktail was inspired by the ever-changing and blossoming flowers surrounding our restaurant and community. The cocktail offers a beautiful balance with its clean, crisp spirit and citrus, accented by floral notes of elderflower and lavender.”

Derrick Clune Santa Barbara Wine Collective: Rouge Rendezvous

131 Anacapa St., Suite C; 805-284-0380



The Rouge Rendezvous is Santa Barbara Wine Collective’s twist on a summer spritz, perfect for warm evenings. A combination of chilled Lillet Rouge, blood orange juice and zest, topped with sparkling blanc de blancs.

“The inspiration behind the Rouge Rendezvous is a sultry summer cocktail that unexpectedly includes Lillet Rouge. It’s meant to be light and refreshing yet incredibly flavorful and rich.”

Juliette Denis

Loquita: Kalimotxo

202 State St.; 805-880-3380



Dating back to 1920s Spain, the Kalimotxo is a popular beverage in the Basque region by mixing red wine and cola. Loquita’s elevated version of the Kalimotxo consists of a delicious blend of gin, lemon, cola, red wine and rosemary. Celebrate Spain and summer at Loquita!

“Inspired by the traditions of Spain’s traditional Kalimotxo, I decided to put a new spin on the cocktail by using barrel-aged gin and creating a house-crafted blood orange syrup in place of the traditional Coca-Cola. Although the cocktail is traditionally simple, these added flavors pay homage to its simplicity in a fresh, new and exciting way.”

Gerardo Ibarra

For more information, visit www.acmehospitality.com and follow on Instagram:

@thelarksb, @pearlsocialsb, @sbwinecollective, @loquitasb and @lapalomasb.

