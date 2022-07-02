Local mixologists create cocktails for summer season
Acme Hospitality’s bar team has designed a new menu of hand-crafted cocktails, reflecting the change of season in Santa Barbara County.
Five fresh cocktails include Game of Wits, Lunar Fruit, Rouge Rendezvous, Florecer and the Kalimotxo.
All new seasonal drinks are priced from $12 to $18.
The bar team is led by Maximilian Hill and includes Natalia Farfan (The Lark), Mr. Hill and Jason Barrow (Pearl Social), Juliette Denis (Santa Barbara Wine Collective), Gerardo Ibarra (Loquita) and Jorge Baez (La Paloma Café),
