Chekhov-inspired event opens tonight at Westmont College

“Theatre and Memory: Now and Then” — an event inspired by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov — will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Ellen Porter Hall of Fine Arts at Westmont College.

The campus is at 955 La Paz Road in Montecito.

The event will include live performances of “Uncle Vanya” by Anton Chekhov — translated by Libby Appel, directed by John Blondell and featuring the artists of Lit Moon World.

The performances are preceded by and followed by a curated display of the theater art pieces crafted by designer Yulya Dukhovny of Lit Moon Worlds’ exploration of “Uncle Vanya,” “Three Sisters” and “Ivanov.”

Here is a breakdown of “Theatre and Memory: Now and Then.”

“Theatre: Now”: In Chekhov, the heart aches, the dreams fade, but there’s vodka. Featured are Irwin Appel, Jim Connelly, Cierra Denning, Brian Harwell, James McCarthy, Vardan Mkrthchyan, Nina Sallinen, Matt Tavianini and Mitchell Thomas.

Scenography and costumes are by Blagoj Micevski, with lighting design by Danielle Draper. Assistant director is Kelli Coleman Moor, and the stage manager is Anna Warren.

“Memory: Then”: Ms. Dukhovny, an American artist living in Long Beach, centers on the Model Theater medium and contemporary interpretation of traditional paper/toy theater, popular in 19th-century Europe. She creates a dramatic visual narrative incorporating creative writing, object-based performance, physical theater, experimental puppetry, video and original music.

She defines her tiny-stage plays as a “live paper animation performed in a vertical 2D scenic space, where six-inch paper figures are wading through the metaphorical landscapes.”

Ms. Dukhovny’s experimental work is inspired by life-size scenography and its multiple stage process of modeling.

Mr. Blondell is the founding artistic director of the Lit Moon Theatre Company, director of the Lit Moon World Theater Festivals, chair and professor of theater arts at Westmont College and co-founder of the Bitola (Macedonia) Shakespeare Festival.

He has directed more than 80 professional productions and has produced another 60 for Lit Moon’s international festivals.

