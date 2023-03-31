CHELINI, Edward Frank Sr.

February 11th, 1935 – October 2nd, 2022

Preceded in Death by wife Lita Chelini (Anderson 2013) and son David Chelini (1980)

Survived by his large extended family: Son Edward F. Chelini Jr and daughter in-law Janice Marie Chelini (Ware), grandsons and their wives: Anthony and Angela Chelini (Williams), Garrett and Aleta Chelini (Walsh), and Kristopher and Dana Chelini (Rodriquez), great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Ashton, Sydney, Alexander, Thomas, Benjamin, and Alijah Chelini.

Edward was born in Santa Barbara California to parents; Josephine Chelini (Cota) and Georgio Chelini, an immigrant from Lucca Italy. He was the youngest of the family of seven children. He went to Franklin Elementary School, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School. He later graduated from California Polytechnic San Luis Obispo (BS Printing). He served in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged after graduating from college. He returned to Santa Barbara where he met his wife, got married, and worked for various local printing companies such as Channel Lithograph and Haagen Printing. He spent most of his career at Haagen where he eventually became President after the employee purchase of the business. During his life he spent a lot of years volunteering in various organizations. He was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) and was President in 1968. He also was a member of the Santa Barbara Boys Club, where he was introduced to printing, which became his profession after graduating from Cal Poly. He volunteered for the Santa Barbara Fiesta organization and became El Presidente (Old Spanish Days) in 1978. Later he served on the Board of Directors of the West Side Boys Club. With his older brother, George Chelini (Executive Director of United Boys Club), they showed the deep commitment to the local Boys Club organization in Santa Barbara. He lived a full life and loved Santa Barbara, which he called home, for his entire life. Many thanks to his fine caregiver, Darlene Leavitt, whose help made it possible for Edward to live out the rest of his life in his own home. He leaves a large loving family as his legacy. In lieu of any flowers we ask for donations in his name to the United Way Boys and Girls Club, PO Box 1485, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.