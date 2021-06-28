Chic batik

Mission Canyon Clothing now available online

A model wears a kokomotop, which is part of the collection of Marci Montoya, the Santa Barbara designer behind Mission Canyon Clothing. Ms. Montoya is a longtime resident of Mission Canyon Heights.

Although it didn’t seem like it at the time, the pandemic turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Marci Montoya, designer of Mission Canyon clothing, which is wearable art that is imported from Bali, Indonesia.

She sold it in local shops and throughout the country.

“When everything shut down, stores closed, and orders were canceled. It was devastating,” said Ms. Montoya. “I decided to start selling online and launched my first retail website, www.missioncanyon.com, which is proving quite successful.”



At left, “the collection embraces our California-based lifestyle but always with a global vision,” said Santa Barbara designer Marci Montoya, seen here in clothes from her line at Mission Canyon Clothing. At right, the print for this madras dress is called Lotus Purple.“My clothing line is designed and manufactured with a unique style and sense of comfort for the missy-to-plus-size customer who enjoys ethnic and sophisticated clothing,” Ms. Montoya said.

The dresses, skirts, blouses, pants and sarongs are made with rayon fabric in prints with names like Lotus Purple, Razzberry, Spring, Lotus Gold, Kokomo, Ruby Red and Mirrors.

“The collection embraces our California-based lifestyle but always with a global vision,” said Ms. Montoya, who lived in Mission Canyon Heights overlooking the Santa Barbara Mission for 25 years with her husband, Rob Holcombe, and their daughter, Sage.

Prices range from $15 for scarves to $90 for dresses. Men’s camp shirts cost $40.

“My clothing line is designed and manufactured with a unique style and sense of comfort for the missy-to-plus-size customer who enjoys ethnic and sophisticated clothing,” she said. “Mission Canyon’s niche and target market is the mid-aged, plus-size Bohemian goddess.”





At left, the collection includes this mariposa jacket. The fashions are made from rayon fabric. The clothing is wearable art imported from Bali, Indonesia.

Locally, Mission Canyon Clothing is available at Paradise Found in Santa Barbara and Heritage Goods and Supply in Carpinteria.

The trauma of the pandemic also persuaded Ms. Montoya to choose a Plan B for her life. She is now a student at the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law at Santa Barbara.

“I’ve been interested in law for a while. It complements my business, which I will continue. I have loyal customers who feel good and look good in my clothing,” she said.

“They enjoy wearing timeless pieces of clothing that don’t look like they came from a department store.”

