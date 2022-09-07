Chicago seeing more illegal immigrants bused to the city

By ANDREW HENSEL

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The city of Chicago saw the arrival of more than 125 migrants over the weekend as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to bus foreign nationals who crossed the southern border illegally to so-called sanctuary cities.

The migrants arrived over the Labor Day weekend after traveling from Texas.

Gov. Abbott has shipped migrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. in response to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies that have resulted in a surge of illegal border crossings.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference to discuss what was happening and said her team still has not heard from Texas officials.

“We have yet to hear from anybody in an official capacity from Texas,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “We are talking about human lives who have gone through an incredible journey just to get to the United States.”

Mayor Lightfoot said she was upset about the situation but added that anyone arriving in Chicago would be welcomed.

“We are a welcoming city. We are always going to step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants coming into our city are well received and supported,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

The mayor criticized Gov. Abbott and his decision to bus thousands of illegal; immigrants out of state.

“Gov. Abbott’s racist and xenophobic practices of expulsion have only amplified the challenges many of these migrants have experienced on their journey to find a safe place,” Mayor Lightfoot said. The governor’s actions are not just inhumane. They are unpatriotic.”

Gov. Abbott defended the practice, saying Texas communities have been overrun by illegal immigrants since President Biden took office.

Chicago will help support the migrants, Mayor Lightfoot said, but will need assistance from federal officials and generous citizens.

“Any assistance we can get from the federal government, the state has stepped in, the county has been an awesome partner as well,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “We are asking all people of goodwill to step up and help support us.”