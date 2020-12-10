Chick-fil-A creates scholarship

COURTESY PHOTO

Joey Hickox, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A at Enos Ranch, presents Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers with a $10,000 scholarship donation.

SANTA MARIA — Chick-fil-A at Enos Ranch established a new scholarship this week for Allan Hancock College.

The business made a $10,000 donation to the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

The scholarship will be available to students who work for the local branch of the restaurant starting in fall 2021.

Chick-fil-A at Enos Ranch owner/operator Joey Hickox presented Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers with a ceremonial check to mark the occasion.

“At any one time, we have about 30 Chick-fil-A employees who are also Hancock students, and many more who will probably become Hancock students,” said Hickox, who opened the franchised location on Betteravia Road in 2018. “Partnering with the college on this scholarship is a great way to support my employees while benefiting the community.”

Dr. Walthers said financial support from local businesses like Hickox is critical to building up the local economy.

“Scholarships at Hancock can help change the odds for hard working folks in our city,” said Dr. Walthers. “Over 90 percent of Hancock students are from northern Santa Barbara County, so contributions toward their success is a direct investment in improving our community. Thanks to Mr. Hickox and the Chick-fil-A team, more students will be able to continue their education.”

— Gerry Fall