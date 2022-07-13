Chief Melekian’s last week

Interim police chief reflects on his work during News-Press interview

Interim Santa Barbara Police Chief Bernard “Barney” Melekian, who’s retiring as of Friday, said he will miss the people he’s worked with in the department. “I so love and admire them.”



Decades ago, when Bernard “Barney” Melekian was a young Santa Monica police officer, he encountered some very real, some very dangerous people.

When he was 29 or 30, he found himself in a situation where his K-9 dog, Pascha, ended up saving his life and that of his partner, earning him and Pascha the department’s Medal of Valor. A few years later, he received the Medal of Courage after engaging some armed robbery suspects.

Flash forward to March 1, 2021 when he became Santa Barbara’s interim police chief, and he faced another threat — one that was less visible to the naked eye.

From day one, Chief Melekian had to deal with the repercussions of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the inevitable but unpredictable human response to fears of contracting the virus.

Unfazed, Chief Melekian helped guide the department through pandemic-related masking and mandatory vaccination issues.

“There were constantly-changing protocols that produced a lot of confusion and some controversy,” he told the News-Press during an interview Tuesday, the day after the department announced he would be retiring at the end of the week. “People were very passionate about that.

“The department got a lot of calls from businesses about people not wearing masks or the protocols within the city concerning what was going to be mandated and how the public would be affected,” he said. “We had to navigate that and keep the department intact. How people got their work done was job No. 1.”

He pointed out, however, that these problems were not unique to Santa Barbara. “It was a societal issue. What can people be required to do?”

If COVID and the response to it weren’t enough, the chief had to respond to the department going through ongoing staffing and budgetary challenges.

He noted that the number of people seeking to become police officers has declined nationally over the years, especially since the murder of George Floyd and the resulting upheaval, including the defamation of law enforcement that took place.

“The biggest reason is there was a lot of social pressure on people not to join the profession,” he said, adding that the resulting strain on family and relationships has discouraged a lot of people from applying.

Another reason is the high cost of housing in Santa Barbara, he said, noting that 75% of his department is driving here from somewhere else. “Some are leaving to go closer to home or to move because they can’t afford to buy a house,” he said.

In 2017, the Santa Barbara Police Department received 900 applications to join the department, he said. “It’s declined steadily ever since. Last year it was right about 200.”

And, he noted, for every 100 applications the department receives, only three end up in the police academy and only one, or 1% graduates.

The department currently has 22 vacancies out of 142 authorized positions, he said, and that’s not counting people out for injuries. He said the department is equally short of dispatchers, and that officers often have to fill in.

“Functionally we’re down 30%,” the chief said. “We’re not unique but that’s our reality.”

Officers are still able to do their job protecting the city, but there’s a lot of mandated overtime and alternative ways of responding to calls, including online reporting as opposed to sending an officer to someone’s house in “less serious cases,” particularly ones with no suspects, he said.

Chief Melekian noted that the department has not been defunded. If anything, he said, the city has been “quite supportive” of the police department.

“The city is having budgetary problems” affecting all departments, he said. “We’re just part of that.”

A third issue he’s addressed as chief is the ongoing development of the police oversight ordinance designed to broaden and redefine the responsibilities of the department’s powers, duties and authority.

The fire and police oversight commission, established in the aftermath of the George Floyd homicide and resulting nationwide controversy, developed a series of recommendations that it brought to the City Council, which asked staff to draft an ordinance. If the council approves it, it will be referred to the city administrator’s office to implement.

“My public position has been clear. I’ve always supported oversight, but I believe it needs to be tailored to the city of Santa Barbara, not the broader national narrative,” the chief said.

He stressed that the department is very community-oriented and that officers have had to use very little force to enforce the law.

“We’ve had very few complaints,” he said.

“One of the things I was struck with from the moment I came in the door was the opportunity when officers could have used lethal force but chose not to,” Chief Melekian said. “That speaks volumes as to the quality of these people.”

Although asked to serve as interim police chief for just a few months, he ended up serving 1 1/2 years, but Chief Melekian said he’s grateful he’s been on board to help navigate the department through various issues.

He said he’s wistful about leaving but after 50 years of public service, it was time to go.

“I’ve worked my entire lifetime doing this,” he said. “It’s time to let somebody else do it.

“I hope it’s a little better than when I was here,” Chief Melekian said. “There are people I will miss. I tell people I don’t really work and that the work is done by the people I work with. I so love and admire them. I will miss being in their presence.”

Starting Friday, Commander Marylinda Arroyo will run the department until the city picks a new interim chief, possibly in a few weeks.

