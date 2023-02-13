Chiefs win second Super Bowl in four years

Kansas City edges out Philadelphia in close contest

Football fans gather at O’Malley’s in Downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Fans across Santa Barbara and the nation gathered at homes and bars or tuned in on various devices to watch Super Bowl LVII, and were treated to a thrilling game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The close game, played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., was decided by a field goal in the end, as the Chiefs overcame a ten-point first half deficit to win 38-35. The final three points were scored in the last eight seconds of the game.

The Super Bowl victory was Kansas City’s second in the past four years, having also won in 2020. The Chiefs also reached the title game in 2021, but were defeated.

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the victory, throwing three touchdowns to three different receivers despite aggravating an ankle injury in the first half. Isiah Pacheco also ran in a score for Kansas City, and linebacker Nick Bolton scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble return. The final field goal, a 27 yarder, was put through the uprights by kicker Harrison Butker.

The first half ended with the momentum firmly in Philadelphia’s favor, as the Eagles capped the half off with a field goal that gave them a ten point lead.

“It was just all heart. We knew we didn’t play our best in the first half,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelcie said. “We were just able to regroup at halftime and figure it out. In that second half we were just flying around.”

Mahomes played a big part in the second half comeback, despite apparent pain from an injury originally sustained against the Jaguars on Jan. 21. He appeared to aggravate the injury toward the end of the first half after a tackle by Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards.

Mahomes, the youngest quarterback to ever start three Super Bowls, was rewarded for his efforts by being honored as Super Bowl MVP.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts also had an outstanding game, rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns, both Super Bowl records. He also completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown, and was easily the Eagles’ most dynamic player. The only blemish on his game was a fumble that resulted in Bolton’s touchdown.

The Halftime show was performed by superstar singer Rihanna, who sang and danced to a number of hits while decked out in an unmissable bright red outfit. But the performer managed to make her biggest splash not with song, but with a personal revelation … she strongly hinted to those viewing the show that she is pregnant, displaying a baby bump during the performance. Representatives for the singer confirmed the reveal after the show.

