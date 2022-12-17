Child sacrifice in the American dumpster fire of demography

COURTSY PHOTO

I have been writing about America’s transition from a nation forged by faith and duty-bound pilgrims and puritans to a nation of pirates controlled by their wants and pleasures.

Having already focused on the role of men and women since the 1960s as it pertains to this transition, we will now focus our attention on their progeny as it relates to family and society.

1. The 1960s decade was described as a “revolution” against traditional roles, responsibilities and mores having to do with men and women in family, economy and society.

One casualty of this transition involved teenagers. Here in previous generations, and in other cultures and civilizations, the teenage years were the training grounds for adulthood — preparing men as providers and women as homemakers. When those traditional roles were eschewed, a black hole of identity, stability and purpose in life and at home was created. The results can only be described as an amorphous and nefarious descent into rebellion, confusion, alienation, and angst as teenagers became adrift.

2. The hippie generation famously declared that “if it feels good, do it” and “don’t judge me” as they declared God is dead.

Fast forward to 2022. Most young people today have no faith in God and virtually no ties to any form of organized religion. There are no longer any absolutes. As a result, narcissism, hedonism, nihilism and materialism have become the norm. These attributes are historical markers of a fallen civilization because these characteristics serve to dissolve the bonds of family, society and the body politic.

3. Due to the oversexualization of children, the porn addiction rates among young men are epidemic. Couple this with what is known as the hookup culture (sex with virtual strangers), which has replaced courtship.

Thereby, the desire and wherewithal to form stable marriage relationships and raise children is falling by the wayside as marriage rates and childbirth rates plummet precipitously.

Moreover, some 60 million babies have been aborted since the 1960s, whereby a child became a disposable item in a throwaway society. Forgotten is the maxim that demography is destiny. Any civilization that fails to replace itself because the birth rate is dropping below replacement levels is facing extinction. The homosexual and trans movements are throwing fuel on this dumpster fire of demography.

4. Multiculturalism, the seeds of which were planted in the 1960s civil rights movement, has morphed into a modern-day war on our history, unity and common sense. America has been declared a racist construct. The concept of e pluribus unum and the melting pot has been condemned by allegations that our entire history is nothing but a facade for white supremacy.

Values and traditions having to do with Western Civilization, our Judeo-Christian heritage and our Constitution are now being condemned as fronts for white supremacy with a view towards relegating America to the dustbin of history.

5. The environmental movement is now nothing less than a religious cult, which has convinced scores of young people to forgo having children because the planet can’t sustain human population growth. Moreover, there is no hiding the fact that environmentalism today is another word for socialism, as the movement has declared capitalism itself as unsustainable.

6. Finally, young people are now living in what is known as “the post-truth” generation. They believe that the only thing that matters is their feelings. Rational thinking, aka common sense, is no longer common.

America should brace for the final chapter of the cultural revolution that began in the 1960s against church, state and economy ala the French revolution with much the same outcomes.

America continues to cancel God, fidelity, family formation, free markets and rational thinking, Our epitaph has been written.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.