Children to benefit from Vitamin Angel partnership

Goleta-based Vitamin Angels US, an organization delivering nutrition interventions to nutritionally vulnerable, underserved populations globally, has announced a program partnership with Vitamin Angels UK.

Together, the organizations will provide free supplemental food packages to select nurseries serving children in the United Kingdom who are at nutritional risk.

“One in four children in the UK grow up at risk for food insecurity,” said Ann Micka, Vitamin Angels UK senior program manager.

The nurseries receive weekly deliveries of fruits, vegetables and protein-rich foods to contribute to a quality diet that is consistent with the Voluntary Food and Drink Guidelines for Early Years Settings in England.

Currently, Vitamin Angels UK serves more than 400 children from low-income families who could benefit from increased access to better nutrition through the National Day Nurseries Association.

By the end of 2020, Vitamin Angels UK will launch a nutrition education program in which nutritional resources will be distributed via print and digital media to NDNA’s network of more than 6,000 nurseries in the United Kingdom.

“At our core, we believe that every child deserves a chance at a healthy life,” said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels US founder and president. “Our program partnership with Vitamin Angels UK will allow us to give the gift of nutrition to even more children and help build the foundation for healthy futures.”

