Children’s fashions for a global market

Santa Barbara-based Mama Luma partnering with Argentinian brand

Santa Barbara-based Mama Luma creates children’s fashions for an international market. The company is now partnering with Enfans, an Argentinian kids brand.

Mama Luma, a Santa Barbara-based children’s fashion brand that exports clothes to more than 50 countries, has reached a new milestone in its global success.

It is now partnering with Enfans, an Argentinian kids brand.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for both brands, and we are very excited to have partnered up with Enfans,” Ata Sari, CEO of Mama Luma, told the News-Press, answering questions by email.

“Mama Luma is one of the fastest growing designer kids clothing brands in the world, and global partnerships with other successful brands build a great synergy,” Mr. Sari said. “Mama Luma has been receiving great interest from the South America market, so we decided to contact the Argentina-based kids brand, Enfans, to partner up in the region.

“After discussions for over a year, we decided to launch a capsule Enfans collection on our website (www.mamaluma.com ), where people from all around the world can shop Enfans products and feel the Enfans spirit,” Mr. Sari said. “We integrated the project into our distribution channels, which allows us to offer an optimized online shopping experience and to deliver worldwide.”

Enfans was inspired by Mama Luna’s success and partnered with the Santa Barbara company to expand its sales network internationally. Enfans co-founder Antonela Roccuzzo, who is the wife of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, supported the project by sharing the capsule collection on Mama Luma’s website with her 20 million Instagram followers.

“Mama Luma prepared a new capsule collection, which embodies the dynamic spirit and high energy of South America with colorful and fun designs for its Enfans partnership, and that is why we named the collection after a beautiful province of Argentina: Santa Fe,” Mr. Sari told the News-Press. “We used the phrase ‘kids somos tous iguals’ in the Santa Fe Collection, which is a mixture of English, French and Spanish languages. And it means, ‘All kids are equal.’

“We also included checkered patterns to spark up the collection with the fine taste of our designer team,” he added.

The new collection features outfits for little boys as well as some unisex pieces.

“In contrast to Mama Luma’s originals, this vibrant blue and orange collection also has outfits for little boys,” Mr. Sari said. “We have an athletic approach in unisex clothes, and we make sure to make them from 100% organic fabrics. It represents the equality of all genders.

“All kids around the world deserve to feel confident and comfortable enough to express themselves in order to develop impactful and creative minds. We designed unisex hoodies, sweatpants, shorts and T-shirts,” said Mr. Sari.

Mama Luma used some unisex pieces to highlight equality and a sense of friendship among the children.

The collection was designed and produced by Mama Luma and Enfans collaboratively, and the companies plan to keep expanding their product range with upcoming designs.

“Mama Luma has become a globally recognized brand, and we now plan to open physical stores in strategic locations worldwide,” Mr. Sari said. “Based out of Santa Barbara, Calif., we scaled up as an e-commerce centered brand, and we believe that it is essential to open physical stores to communicate with our customers better. That is why we will be following a hybrid model moving forward.

“Mama Luma has global franchises in Azerbaijan, Turkey and Panama, and the brand will be branching out in Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom in 2023,” Mr. Sari said. “We are also planning on opening a new store in Miami, Fla.

“Since 2020, Mama Luma has opened showrooms in Santa Barbara, Milan, London and Istanbul, which played a crucial role in B2B sales and boosted the growth of the company tremendously. Each year the brand is becoming more popular,” the CEO said.

The News-Press asked Mr. Sari how Mama Luma has been able to expand its sales network internationally.

“The secret is our designs and collections,” he said. “Our designer team does a phenomenal job in what they do, which picks up a lot of attention in the global market. In the earlier stages, digital advertising helped a lot, showcasing our products and influencer collaborations made it better.

“We made several red carpet appearances in Hollywood,” he said, referring to his company’s clothes being worn by teen-age actresses Faithe Herman (“This Is Us”), Lexy Folker (“Freaks”) and Madeleine McGraw (voiceover artist for “Toy Story 4”).

Mr. Sari added that his company has benefited from its history of quality work.

“Our head designer is my mother, Mahinur Sari, who started designing for my sister back in the early 2000s” he said. “She is a perfectionist and a big advocate of women empowerment. She is dedicated to inspire new generations.

“Our mission is to provide an opportunity for girls to not only discover who they are today, but to create the women they’ll become tomorrow,” Mr. Sari said. “Fashion is a form of art, and exposing girls to art plays a crucial role in their personal development.

“More than 75% of our employees are women, and we ethically source our fabrics and handcraft each design in Europe,” he said.

“We want to make a global impact, so we started our donations last year by donating 4% of our quarterly revenue to Develop Africa, where girls do not have access to these resources. We want to continue our donations in other regions as well because together, we can make an impact in building future generations.”

