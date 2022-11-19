Children’s library reopens in Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Public Library has reopened its Children’s Library, which is part of the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Children’s Library has reopened on Anapamu Street.

Construction at the Santa Barbara site has progressed to the point that on Friday, the Central Library started allowing families to have access again.

Families and their children can again browse for books and other materials and use the library’s furniture. Families also can gather to read, study and participate in self-directed learning activities. Kids can use educational toys again.

Some weekly youth services programming, which has continued off-site in parks during construction, will return to Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery in December. Among them are the Wednesday morning early literacy classes: “Wiggly Storytime” at 10:15 a.m. and “Baby and Me” at 11 a.m.

The 11 a.m. Saturday “Library Lab” will move from Eastside Library to the Central Library Faulkner Gallery.

Library staff will also add a weekly Thursday early literacy class: “Music and Movement” at 10 a.m.

According to the Santa Barbara Public Library, weekly early literacy classes and school-age programming at parks will continue, including “Friday Stay and Play’ at 10 a.m. at a different park location each week and the Thursday morning “Music and Movement” class at 10:30 a.m. at Shoreline Park.

Weekly Science in the Park programs for school-age children will continue on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. at Bohnett Park.

Construction work at the library includes three projects that began in July. They include the renovation of the Library Plaza, the construction of a new accessible elevator in the center of the library, and a new modern staff workspace on the lower level.

According to the library, grading work continues on the Library Plaza project, and the retaining walls are in process. As part of the new elevator design, there will be a new mural spanning three floors that depicts the ocean, mountain and landscape of the town. It will include illustrations of landmarks, people, places and other elements.

Next year, the Santa Barbara Public Library plans to offer opportunities for members of the public to suggest details to include in the mural. They’ll be able to make suggestions in person at the library and on social media.

In the lower-level staff work area, new data and phone lines are being added to accommodate a modern workspace. Once the lower-level staff area is complete, the public will be able to access the upper level and additional space on the main level of the library. This is anticipated to be completed in late spring 2023.

All three projects are expected to be completed in late summer or fall 2023.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com