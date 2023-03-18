Children’s store opens in Goleta

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Trudi Lopez and Andrea Hertz started Beach Baby Kids Boutique, which opened in November in Goleta.

Trudi Lopez and Andrea Hertz have been longtime friends and Santa Barbara residents.

Recently, they had a dream to create a kids boutique in Goleta, and now, a few months after that dream started, Beach Baby Kids Boutique was born.

It’s at 270 Storke Road, Suite A, and they sell everything from sun glasses and boots to clothing at the Storke Plaza store.

The store opened on Nov. 1 and has been a success since its soft launch.

Ms. Lopez, who co-owns the store with Ms. Hertz, commented on starting the business.

“Andrea and I have been friends and business associates for a few years, and whenever we got together, we were constantly saying to each other, how much we needed to collaborate on something together. Since we both loved kids and had businesses that appealed to families, and we both lived in north Goleta, it just seemed right.”

Beach Baby Kids Boutique offers boots in various colors.

Ms. Lopez and Ms. Hertz are known as powerful forces in the Santa Barbara business community. Other than this collaboration, Ms. Lopez is the owner of Beach Baby Nannies, and Ms. Hertz owns Hello Baby Ultrasound, Mesa Magazine and Goleta Neighbors.

“We both are business ladies,” said Ms. Lopez. “We know how to start a business, and together we make a fabulous and creative team. Andrea and I are work wives and have each other’s back. We are 50/50 in everything and love this community with all our hearts.”

They also have a strong “can-do” attitude when it comes to their business.

“Building this store and getting everything ready like our building signs, buying merchandise, is a step-by step process, but together Andrea and I are hustlers,” Ms. Lopez said. “We get things done and don’t sweat over something that doesn’t work out. We stay positive and move forward.”

A variety of clothing for children is sold.

Something that the owners pride themselves on is their prices. Santa Barbara residents know that things aren’t cheap right now, so having a store like this could be a relief to many families.

“We are really trying hard to maintain a good price point where things are affordable to our surrounding community,” Ms. Lopez commented.

They also want to make sure the atmosphere of the store is warm and welcoming. Ms. Lopez explained, “We are the store around the corner where you can sit outside on our wood chairs and enjoy your coffee, or wait for your spouse and kids in the store, or even go inside and play in our magical kid friendly toy area.”

Something unique about the merchandise they sell is where they source from.

“We partner with a few moms who make homemade goods and sell them in our store,” said Ms. Lopez. “When they come in to restock their items, they bring their own kids who love to play and enjoy the store themselves!”

When thinking of their future, Ms. Lopez said they are “hoping to be here long-term.”

Beach Baby Kids Boutique is located at Suite A in Storke Plaza.

She said achieving that means listening to their customers and learning the brands and merchandise they’re seeking.

And Ms. Lopez and Ms. Hertz have been grateful for the support from the community.

“The feedback from our community has been overflowing with love and support, and it’s so incredibly heartwarming to hear and see,” Ms. Lopez said.

“It feels nice to provide more options to parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and kids, who come in excited to see something different than what Target or Costco is selling. It means people have options.”

