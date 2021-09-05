China is eying Afghanistan

Many are asking, “Why is President Joe Biden doing what he is doing to America and the world?”

It is really a simple answer if you change your perspective a little bit.

President Biden has imported a million immigrants, many with COVID-19, halted the USA energy production, pushed a $5 trillion inflationary budget, and surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban. It all looks crazy.

None of this makes any sense if you assume Mr. Biden has America’s interests at heart.

But if he is the “Manchurian candidate” bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party, then it makes perfect sense.

The blood of several hundred thousand Afghans will not only be on the hands of Joseph Biden, but on the hands of everyone who voted for him!

Prediction: Within a year, China will move into Afghanistan to develop the oil and mineral resources. Once established, the Chinese army will then exterminate the Taliban because the CCP does not tolerate any religion but communism.

Dave Barker

Santa Barbara