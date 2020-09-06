China should release spiritual leader

Almost 25 years ago, the Communist Party of China (CCP) kidnapped one of Tibet’s spiritual leaders, the Panchen Lama.

Aug. 30 was the International Day of the Disappeared. We at Santa Barbara Friends of Tibet and freedom-loving people around the world call on the CCP to release him. You can join the virtual protest on the Panchen Lama’s behalf at https://actions.tibetnetwork.org/join-virtual-protest, where a pin from your location will be shown on Google Maps at Tashi Lhumpo Monastery in Shigatse.

Kevin Young

Thepo Tulku

Kunleg Tsering

Santa Barbara Friends of Tibet