China takes home first Olympic gold in women’s aerials

U.S. beats Finland in women’s ice hockey

Xu Mengato became China’s first gold medalist in women’s aerials, on Monday.

“I’m just super excited. This is the first gold medal by China in women’s aerials and it’s just super cool. I just wanted to do the best tricks I can do and I did it,” said Mengato.

The silver was claimed by Belarus with Hanna Huskova’s 107.95.

“I’m very glad to be here at Beijing 2022 and it’s amazing to get silver, it’s incredible. Very happy, really.”said Huskova.

Team USA’s Megan Nick took the bronze at 93.76.

“I was very relieved to put down the jump that I did tonight and to get on the podium. I can’t even explain how it feels. It’s incredible. I am just extremely grateful to be here and for this opportunity,” said Nick.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke their own world record and took the gold in the short dance, scoring 90.83 securing a two point advantage as they head into the free dance. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of ROC took the silver with a total score of 220.51. Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the bronze with 218.02.

Papadakis and Cizeron won France’s second gold in the ice dance, the nation’s first since Marina Anissina and Gwendal Peizera took the gold in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

“I think we don’t believe it yet. Honestly it feels completely unreal. We have been waiting for this. This is the medal that we wanted. My brain doesn’t understand it,” said Papadakis.

“We just relied on our trust, and we borrowed energy of all of our teammates and coaches. It’s memories, it’s eye contact that I will never forget,” said Cizeron.

The U.S. is the reigning champion in the women’s ice hockey event, and continued to hold onto their title beating out Finland 4-1 on Monday. In the second period, the U.S. outshot the Finns 45-26.

“We just have to find a way to win and I think we did that. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t awesome at times but at the end of the day, you’ve got to find a way,” said Hilary Knight.

“Right now we’re pretty heartbroken because of the loss, but I already start to sense a lot of pride. We have done a lot and these young girls coming up are so skilled. I think the future of Finnish hockey looks really bright,” said Finland’s star forward Michelle Karvinen.

The U.S. will face Canada, who beat the Finns even more easily than the USA, in the gold medal game on Thursday.

