We’re not a very serious country. China reminded us of that fact in a less-than-diplomatic exchange with our top state department representatives in Anchorage, Alaska.

When we objected to the genocide of the Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in western China, they countered with a charge of U.S. racism against blacks in the U.S. The Chinese are practicing forced abortions and sterilizations, rape and torture in internment camps.

Of course, the counter charge of U.S. racism, compared to what’s going on in China, is absurd, but years of the left (and its compliant media) playing the race card at every possible opportunity has led to this.

Most of our nation’s attention is wasted on identity politics. We Americans are anguishing over whether biological men can complete with women in high school and college sporting events. Instead of looking ahead, we are debating whether we should pay reparations after a war ended slavery more than 150 years ago.

Last summer, our major cities were allowed to burn, while authorities stood by and did nothing.

We are the world’s oldest democracy, yet we have proved incapable of running fair and equitable elections. A nation that gives up control of its borders, as we have recently done, does not deserve to be called a nation.

We are competing with a ruthless, single-minded dictatorship that plans on surpassing us and to achieve ultimate world domination. Everywhere, we are projecting weakness, and China is projecting strength. Our president is obviously not physically and mentally up to the job.

Yes, the Chinese are laughing at us.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara