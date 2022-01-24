Chip Fraser to sign ‘Looking for Emerald City’

COURTESY PHOTO

Chip Fraser will sign his book, “Looking for Emerald City,” Feb. 19 at Bank of Books in Ventura.

VENTURA — The Bank of Books is hosting a book signing with Chip Fraser, author of “Looking for Emerald City,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the store, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

“The core message of ‘Looking for Emerald City’ is for everyone to live in the present, cease criticizing others, eat healthy, (mostly) smile, regularly exercise patience, practice prayer and meditation, and volunteer whenever possible. It teaches us how our lives depend on our attitudes, perception, focus and energy,” reads a quote from the book’s cover.

The book is made up of vignettes predicated on hope, dreams and positive thinking, challenging yet hopeful. It suggests various concepts and what to do about them always with a path to solution and resolution.

Dr. Fraser graduated with his bachelor’s and master’s in psychology at Old Dominion University in Norfolk., Va., and earned his doctorate at the University of Virginia. He went on to teach public school in Norfolk and Ventura for nearly 40 years.

Dr. Fraser also taught at the college level for five years. Dr. Fraser was president of Ventura Unified Education Association for five years. Additionally he has worked as a Hollywood writer and producer as a hobby.

