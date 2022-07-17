Choices are limited

The chant of “my body, my choice” doesn’t apply in too many areas of life today.

Women were given a gift of responsibility through childbirth: to love and bring another human being into existence. But that responsibility brings up a lot of questions: rape, incest, youthful victims, adoption expense, the mother’s life and much more. The penalty for rape or incest should be severe enough to dissuade perpetrators. Fines, prison, and castration (that’s neither “cruel or unusual punishment”) should scare a few away. Reasonable adoption fees should be determined. (My wife and I faced adoption fees a $45,000 in’72!)

These are factors that need to be brought together, discussed, and implanted. Science tells us that life begins at conception. Let’s go from there and improve the regulations of the topic.

Our “choices” with masks and the vaccines are limited to our government’s standards. We have no choice.

And we must consider our military’s choice for young men. Hundreds of thousands of young men, not women, (18 and older) were drafted into the military against their wishes (before the all-volunteer military). There was no “choice,” family circumstances were an issue.

I was drafted at the age of 18 into the military during my second year in college at Kansas State University. I had paid two years of tuition, room, and board, and lost it all. However, there was a choice for young men: Flee to Canada. Not! I couldn’t vote in the presidential election, but I could be sent to Vietnam with my return not guaranteed.

So life is complicated and confusing. We must continue to progress and improve.

Randy Rosness

Solvang