Choral society appoints development director

COURTESY PHOTO

Adrienne De Guevara



Adrienne De Guevara is the new director of development for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

“We are extremely pleased to have Adrienne join our staff,” Board President Todd Aldrich said in a news release. “She brings a very specialized set of skills that will enhance The Choral Society’s future growth and sustainability. We look forward to having her explore new funding sources and donor opportunities on behalf of our organization, which will be celebrating its 75th anniversary during its 2022-2023 season.”

Ms. De Guevara, who began her new position with the choral society Aug. 1, most recently served as director of development for the Storyteller Children’s Center. That’s where she focused on major gifts programming, annual fund and grant management activities.

Before that, she was assistant director of development for the Lobero Theatre Foundation and was a donor relations and stewardship analyst for UCSB.

She is currently co-president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter and a member of the Community Outreach Committee for the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative. She is an accomplished artist and sculptor.

— Dave Mason