Choral Society to launch new season, redesigns website

MONTECITO — The Choral Society will kick-off its 2021-22 season with Dec. 18 and 19 performances of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Music Academy of West’s Hahn Hall.

“It will be our first live concert since the pandemic and we have been keeping some additional exciting news under wraps – until now!” said Choral Society Board President Todd Aldrich.

Additionally, the Choral Society launched a new website and logo on Nov. 1 that more accurately reflects the organization’s mission, according to a news release.

The website is sbchoral.org.

The purpose of the website’s redesign is “… to celebrate the joy of live choral music by performing exceptional classical masterpieces and diverse modern works for the widest possible audience,” Mr. Aldrich said

The new website is designed to attract established concert-goers as well as welcome new audiences. It is also designed for easy access for purchasing tickets, as well as ease of navigation and timely updates.

The project was spear-headed by Board Vice-President Kate Rees and committee members Susan Robins and Marylove Thralls, who collaborated with web developers M-4 Interactive and Irene Hoffman Design. The web developers are responsible for building the website and all branding imagery.

The Choral Society was founded in Santa Barbara in 1948, and has performed continuously since. Jo Anne Wasserman is the artistic director and conductor, and she has led the choir for 28 years. Auditions are being held throughout the season, due to a goal to expand the chorus.

— Katherine Zehnder