CHP advises motorists to be careful during heavy rain

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

Capt. Mike Logan of the California Highway Patrol stresses the importance of safe driving during heavy rainfall. Listening to him during a news conference this week are 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.

When rain falls, be careful and slow down on the roads.

Capt. Mike Logan of the California Highway Patrol gave that advice on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the worst part of this week’s downpours fell.

Motorists can still follow Capt. Logan’s advice with rain expected to fall again on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Santa Barbara County.

“If driving, be sure to slow down and not go through deep water,” Capt. Logan said during a news conference at the county government campus by Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

He also recommended motorists make sure their vehicles are in proper working order.

That can include things such as replacing windshield wipers.

If you get into a minor accident, you can move off the freeway or to the side of the road, Capt. Logan said.

In addition to the CHP officer’s advice, American Automobile Association offers its tips for driving during heavy rain:

— Use the center lanes of the road but without straddling the yellow line. Avoid outside lanes where water collects at the curbside.

— Avoid distractions. That means no texting while driving and avoiding activities that distract from safe driving.

— Don’t use cruise control. AAA warns that would increase the risk of losing control on a wet surface.

— Leave space between you and the car in front of you.

— Avoid hard braking or turning sharply. Drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.

