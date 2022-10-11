CHP: Driver causes collision that cost him his life

A three-vehicle fatal collision Sunday on State Route 154 was caused by one driver making an unsafe turn into the opposing lane and hitting two other cars, California Highway Patrol investigators said.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash, a 40-year-old Santa Maria man whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the multiple-injury collision.

According to the CHP preliminary investigation, the unnamed driver of a 2013 Ford C-MAX was heading east on State Route 154, west of Meadowvale Road in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, when he slowed for slowing and stopped traffic in front of him in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2020 BMW X5, was heading west in the westbound lane and approaching the Ford’s location. The driver of the third vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Highlander, was westbound, too, directly behind the BMW.

Investigators attached to the CHP office in Buellton said the Ford’s driver made an unsafe turn into the opposing lane to avoid colliding with an uninvolved vehicle slowing ahead of him and, as a result, the left side of the Ford collided with the left rear of the BMW.

The force of the crash caused the BMW to travel out of control and overturn in a westerly direction. The Ford continued eastbound in the westbound lane, where the front of the vehicle collided with the front of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Steven Mon, 52, of Anaheim and his two passengers were taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they were treated for moderate injuries.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Katha Penny, 60, of Oxnard, apparently was uninjured and was not transported to the hospital.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision and that no arrests have been made.

In addition to the CHP, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officers and firefighters responded to the collision.

