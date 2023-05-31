CHP officers receive awards for outstanding service

California Highway Patrol officers were among the law enforcement honored recently during the H. Thomas Guerry Awards.

The 53rd annual event took place last week in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ hearing room.

The Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime presented the following awards on May 24 to CHP officers.

BUELLTON: OFFICER KEVIN TAULBEE

On April 7, 2022, Officer Kevin Taulbee responded to a suspicious circumstances call.

Upon his arrival, he investigated a series of crimes, including attempted murder, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and stolen vehicle. Officer Taulbee conducted a thorough and detailed investigation and report, which led to the successful prosecution of the suspect.

On Nov. 6, Officer Taulbee did another good deed when he stopped to assist Mrs. Maureen Hurley, who ran out of gas on Highway 101. Mrs. Hurley wrote a letter to the CHP’s Buellton area commander, complimenting Officer Taulbee for his “nice, helpful, engaging and patient demeanor.”

On March 26, Officer Taulbee received a letter of commendation from Jessica Jansen. Officer Taulbee responded to Mrs. Jansen’s residence for a report of a suspicious abandoned vehicle on her property. Mrs. Jansen noted that while speaking with Officer Taulbee, she was impressed by his professionalism and courtesy, which she said were “above exemplary.”

As the area school bus officer, Officer Taulbee provided high-level training and education for school bus drivers.

BUELLTON AREA: OFFICER RONALD HENSIC

Over the years, Officer Hensicm who works in the CHP’s Buellton area, has gained the respect and admiration of colleagues, friends and family.

Officer Hensic is known for always seeking ways to make a positive impact. He performed in a trusted supervisory role as an officer-in-charge on the graveyard shift. Officer Hensic also trains new officers in impaired driving and other criminal investigations. When he’s not training or supervising the shift, he proactively and skillfully patrols to remove impaired drivers. He annually receives MADD’s “23152” award for his efforts to remove impaired drivers.

Officer Hensic consistently exceeds the CHP’s standards for service in the Santa Barbara community. Officer Hensic has completed 10 years with the Department. Upon graduation from the CHP Academy, he was assigned to the Ventura area.

Officer Hensic has been working in the Santa Barbara area since 2014.

Officer Hensic is considered to be one of the CHP’s most valuable field training officers and has trained many of the Buellton Area’s new officers. His professional demeanor, excellent judgment and willingness to help others has endeared him to his peers and supervisors, according to a news release.

Officer Hensic has been instrumental in removing impaired drivers from the county’s roadways while working the graveyard shift, according to the release. Every year, he earns a Mothers Against Drunk Driving award for removing impaired drivers. He has personally removed hundreds of impaired drivers since his arrival in Santa Barbara.

