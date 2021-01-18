Chris Hillman, Malcolm McDowell part of new Zoom series

VENTURA — The Museum of Ventura County is presenting “Ivor Davis: Up Close and Personal,” a new Zoom series featuring a rotating guest list of notable and celebrated Ventura County residents, including Chris Hillman of The Byrds, movie and TV star Malcolm McDowell, Miriam Arichea and more. This new series is free and open to the public with registration.

Part one is Jan. 21. It is a conversation with Mr. Hillman, author of the bestselling book “Time Between … My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother, and Beyond.” Mr. Hillman is a four-time Grammy nominee, inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and three-time Country Music Award winner, who lives in Ventura County.

Part two features legendary actor and Ventura County resident Malcolm McDowell, winner of Ojai Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr McDowell, whose career has spanned more than 50 years, has starred in scores of movies, including the iconic “Clockwork Orange,” “Caligula,” “Bombshell” and “Time After Time.” His television credits include “Entourage,” a “Fantasy Island” remake and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

Part three features Miriam Arichea, an appeals court lawyer, a concert pianist with local symphony orchestras, director of Rubicon Harmony choir programs, mock trial high school teacher and all-around Renaissance woman.

Learn more and register for free at https://venturamuseum.org/event/ivor-davis-up-close-and-personal-with-chris-hillman.

— Gerry Fall